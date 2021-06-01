USA

Hundreds Gather at Historic Tulsa Church's Prayer Wall

By Associated Press
June 01, 2021 07:57 AM
People hold candles during a vigil for the centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood…
People hold candles during a vigil for the centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood neighborhood, May 31, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.

TULSA, OKLA. - Hundreds gathered Monday for an interfaith service dedicating a prayer wall outside historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood on the  centennial of the first day of one of the deadliest racist massacres in the nation.

National civil rights leaders, including the Revs. Jesse Jackson and William Barber, joined multiple local faith leaders offering prayers and remarks outside the church that was under construction and largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood in 1921, burning, killing, looting and leveling a 35-square-block area. Estimates of the death toll range from dozens to 300.

Barber, a civil and economic rights activist, said he was "humbled even to stand on this holy ground."

"You can kill the people but you cannot kill the voice of the blood."  

Although the church was nearly destroyed in the massacre, parishioners continued to meet in the basement, and it was rebuilt several years later, becoming a symbol of the resilience of Tulsa's Black community. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

As the ceremony came to an end, participants put their hands on the prayer wall along the side of the sanctuary while soloist Santita Jackson sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Traffic hummed on a nearby interstate that cuts through the Greenwood District, which was rebuilt after the massacre but slowly deteriorated 50 years later after homes were taken by eminent domain as part of urban renewal in the 1970s.

Among those who spoke at the outdoor ceremony were Democratic U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee of California, and Lisa Brunt Rochester and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, both from Delaware. Rochester connected the efforts toward reparations in Tulsa with a wider effort: pending House legislation that would create a commission to study and propose reparations for African Americans.

"We're here to remember, to mourn, to rebuild equitably," Rochester said.

Through the course of a drizzly afternoon, visitors wearing rain gear walked along Greenwood Avenue, photographing historic sites and markers.

Many took time to read plaques on the sidewalk, naming numerous Black-owned buildings and businesses that were destroyed during the 1921 massacre, and indicating whether they had ever been rebuilt.

Monday's slate of activities commemorating the massacre was supposed to culminate with a "Remember & Rise" headline event at nearby ONEOK Field, featuring Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend and a keynote address from voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. But that event was scrapped late last week after an agreement couldn't be reached over monetary payments to three survivors of the deadly attack, a situation that highlighted broader debates over reparations for racial injustice.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Legend didn't specifically address the cancellation of the event, but said: "The road to restorative justice is crooked and rough — and there is space for reasonable people to disagree about the best way to heal the collective trauma of white supremacy. But one thing that is not up for debate — one fact we must hold with conviction — is that the path to reconciliation runs through truth and accountability."

On Monday night, the Centennial Commission planned to host a candlelight vigil downtown to honor the victims of the massacre, and President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Tulsa on Tuesday.

Related Stories

FILE - Darius Kirk looks at a mural depicting the Tulsa Race Massacre in the Greenwoodoo neighborhood of Tulsa, Okla.
00:03:00
USA
Biden to Visit Tulsa as US Reflects on Race and Reparations
Nation pauses to remember day 100 years ago, when mob of white people attacked Black residents, leaving more than 300 dead and many homes, businesses destroyed
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 01:23 AM
People bow their heads in prayer at a memorial for the lives lost during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre,…
Race in America
100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre, Black Mistrust Remains 
After massacre went largely ignored for decades, awareness has increased in recent years; police chief in 2013 apologized for department's role
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/29/2021 - 06:19 PM
Smoke rises from the ruins of African Americans' homes following the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. Alvin C…
USA
Tulsa Moving to Recover Remains of 1921 Race Massacre Victims
After 99 years and delays caused by the pandemic, Tulsa to face the truth about one of the worst acts of racial violence in US history
Natalie Seo
By Natalie Seo
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 05:28 PM
Burned bricks on a modern storefront are one of the few surviving reminders of the more than 30-block historic black district…
Race in America
Excavations to Resume for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves
Racist mob killed hundreds of Black people in 1921
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:09 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Hundreds Gather at Historic Tulsa Church's Prayer Wall

People hold candles during a vigil for the centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood…
Economy & Business

Cyberattack Forces World’s Largest Meat Supplier to Shut Down Operations

A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
USA

More Americans Apprehended for Moving Drugs across US-Mexico Border 

A pedestrian wears a protective mask as he passes the entrance to the McAllen Hidalgo International Bridge, March 21, 2020, in Hidalgo, Texas.
USA

Johnson & Johnson Asks High Court to Void $2 Billion Talc Verdict

FILE - Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York, Oct. 15, 2015.
USA

Americans Hit the Road for Memorial Day Holiday, a Year After Pandemic Stunted Travel

Cars slow down after crossing a causeway to Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Expect crowded airports and busy hotels,…