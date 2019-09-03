USA

Hurricane Dorian Likely to Avoid US Landfall, But Still a Danger

By VOA News
September 3, 2019 09:20 PM
Tom Sikes, right, helps his friend Joey Spalding, left, fill sandbags at Spalding's home in Tybee Island, Ga., Sept. 3, 2019, be
Tom Sikes, right, helps his friend Joey Spalding, left, fill sandbags at Spalding's home in Tybee Island, Ga., Sept. 3, 2019, before the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Spalding's home was flooded by 3 feet of water during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Hurricane Dorian will likely avoid landfall in Florida, but that does not mean residents of the Sunshine State or anywhere else along southeastern U.S. coast can relax.

Forecasters say Dorian is getting bigger and will move "dangerously close" to Florida and Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday night, then threaten North and South Carolina with massive rainfall and powerful winds.

Potential rainfall from Hurricane Dorian, through Sunday, Sept. 8

As of late Tuesday, Dorian was a Category 2 storm, about 200 kilometers east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with top sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for an area from near the Savannah River along the Georgia-South Carolina border north to Surf City, North Carolina.

Even if it stays offshore, Dorian's winds and rain extend 95 kilometers from the center and is expected to remain a powerhouse the rest of the week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami cautions everyone along the Mid-Atlantic coast -- from Maryland to New York City -- to keep a close eye on Dorian.

Dorian finally drifted away from the Bahamas Tuesday, leaving behind devastation described as "apocalyptic," "total," and looking as if a bomb had gone off.

Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.

The lack of wind currents in the atmosphere kept Dorian parked on top of Abaco and Grand Bahama Island for two days as a Category 4. It was the strongest storm ever to strike the Bahamas.

Initial reports say more than 13,000 homes were destroyed.

The runways at the Grand Bahama international airport are under water, making rescue efforts complicated.

Five deaths have been reported. But Lia Head-Rigby, who runs a hurricane relief organization on Abaco said bodies are being gathered.

She said it is no longer a question of rebuilding on Abaco; it is time to start over.

Related Stories

People on a boardwalk look out over the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Florida, Sept. 2, 2019.
USA
Florida Rides Dorian's 'Emotional Roller Coaster' After a Week of Warnings and Waiting
Some public safety officials worry that long wait for Hurricane Dorian could lead to a sense of complacency along storm's projected path
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 19:25
Dorian Batters Bahamas for Another Night
00:01:59
USA
Dorian Batters Bahamas; First Deaths Confirmed
Massive destruction reported on Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands; forecasters say hurricane has started moving toward US East Coast
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 03:22
Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019.
USA
First Deaths From Hurricane Dorian Confirmed in Bahamas
Massive destruction reported on Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands; Category 4 storm threatens US East Coast
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 20:04
President Trump, left, listens as Kenneth Graham, director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center, on screen, gives an update during a briefing about Hurricane Dorian at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
USA
Another Day of Golfing, Tweets for Trump as Hurricane Dorian Threatens Millions
President retweeted warnings and updates on Hurricane Dorian ahead of a US Labor Day holiday outing to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 14:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019