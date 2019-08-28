USA

Hurricane Dorian Misses Puerto Rico, Sets Its Sights on Florida 

By VOA News
August 28, 2019 10:44 PM
Emergency Center personnel stand next to a tv screen showing a meteorological image of the tropical storm Dorian, as they await its arrival, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Aug. 28, 2019.
Puerto Ricans are breathing sighs of relief after Hurricane Dorian brushed by the U.S. territory, but now has its sights set on Florida.

Dorian caused some flooding and power outages on two Puerto Rican islands, but spared the entire territory from any major damage.

All hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings for Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean have been discontinued.

Dorian is a Category 1 hurricane with top sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour.

Category 1-strength winds bend palm trees as Hurricane Dorian slams into St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 28, 2019, in this still image taken from social media video.

Parts of Puerto Rico are still not recovered from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017, killing about 3,000 people.

Thousands of homes still have no roofs and kilometers of roads are still torn up.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida, which is bracing for what forecasters say will be a powerful and dangerous Hurricane Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm may hit as early as this weekend as a Category 3.

Officials up and down the coast are warning residents to be prepared with sandbags and plenty of food and bottled water.

“All Floridians on the East Coast should have seven days of supplies, prepare their homes and follow the track closely,” DeSantis tweeted Wednesday.
 

