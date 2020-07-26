Hurricane Hanna Weakens to Tropical Depression; Hurricane Douglas Menaces Hawaii

What was once Hurricane Hanna has been downgraded to a tropical depression over northeastern Mexico, but a second storm, Hurricane Douglas is menacing Hawaii.

Hanna weakened Sunday after slamming into the Texas Gulf Coast one day earlier as a Category 1 hurricane, with heavy rain and fierce winds that challenged a state already challenged by the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials had evacuated some COVID-19 patients inland to other hospitals to make room for any storm-related emergency cases.

Hanna knocked out power to parts of south Texas, destroyed boats and flooded streets, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported in Texas or Mexico.

Two men stand near a seawall as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Forecasters say what is left of Hanna will break up over northern Mexico on Monday.

In the Pacific, hurricane and tropical storm warnings are out for much of Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands.

Forecasters call Douglas a dangerous storm with top sustained winds of 140 kph (87 mph).

As much as 25 centimeters (10 inches) of rain can be expected in some places Monday. Residents are warned to look out for life-threatening waves, flash floods and landslides.