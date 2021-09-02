USA

Hurricane Larry Forms in Eastern Atlantic, Grows Larger, Stronger

By VOA News
September 02, 2021 04:04 PM
Hurricane Larry grows stronger in the eastern Atlantic, Sept. 2, 2021.
Hurricane Larry grows stronger in the eastern Atlantic, Sept. 2, 2021. (NOAA)

As officials assess the damage done by Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Northeast, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center are staying busy watching Hurricane Larry grow stronger in the eastern Atlantic. 

At last report, forecasters said Larry was far out in the eastern Atlantic, still closer to Africa than the U.S. mainland. But the storm’s winds were already at 130 kilometers per hour, and forecasters said Larry would strengthen rapidly as it turned to the west-northwest over the next 24 hours or so. It was expected to become a major hurricane by late Friday.

The forecast track put the storm on course for, but well south of, Bermuda by next Tuesday, when it could well be a Category 4 hurricane, with forecast winds of 206 kph.

