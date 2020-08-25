USA

Hurricane Laura Could Make US Landfall as Category 3 Storm

By VOA News
August 25, 2020 01:20 PM
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2020.
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2020.

The storm system known as Laura became a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to intensify as it hits warmer water, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest forecast.

“Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall,” said the center.

Laura’s maximum sustained winds are 120 kilometers per hour, but the storm could become a Category 3 “major” hurricane before making landfall, with winds of 185 kilometers per hour. Major hurricanes are those with winds above 177 kilometers per hour.

Government forecasters say Laura is expected to approach Texas and southwest Louisiana Wednesday evening, and continue moving inland Thursday.

Paul Humphrey, of New Orleans, loads plywood into his truck, to board a friend's home in preparation for the arrival of hurricanes Marco and Laura, at Lowe's in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 23, 2020.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for the northwestern Gulf coast.

The storm could also bring up to 30 centimeters of rain to some parts of Louisiana and Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center

Laura is blamed for at least 11 deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it caused flooding Monday evening and knocked out power. The storm also took out power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Puerto Rico.  

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Friday, August 21, in anticipation of Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, which made landfall in Texas Monday, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration on Sunday. Both states receive federal funding to help with evacuations, search and rescue and mass sheltering. 

After making landfall, Marco began weakening almost immediately. It is now a post-tropical system and forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday. 

Related Stories

Workers protect the windows of a bar in anticipation of the Tropical Storm Laura arrival, in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2020…
USA
Tropical Storm Laura on Track to be Powerful Hurricane
Laura is headed for US Gulf Coast after killing 11 in Haiti and Dominican Republic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 15:46
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug…
USA
Tropical Storm Laura Intensifies into a Hurricane
People along parts of the US Gulf coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Laura  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 05:43
Homes sit on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico in the Myrtle Grove Estates development in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, U.S…
The Americas
Forecasters Warn 2 Hurricanes Could Be in Gulf of Mexico Next Week
National Weather Service says if the storms are in the gulf together, it would be a first since satellites came into use
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 16:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Hurricane Laura Could Make US Landfall as Category 3 Storm

A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2020.
Race in America

Police, Protesters, Clash for 2nd Night in Kenosha, Wisconsin Over Police Shooting

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
2020 USA Votes

Trump's 'America First' Agenda Shapes GOP Foreign Policy

President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.
2020 USA Votes

Biden To Be Regularly Tested for Coronavirus, Campaign Says

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination
USA

Arsonists Set Fires as Wisconsin City Rages Over Police Shooting of Black Man

Protesters take cover from tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in…