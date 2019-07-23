USA

Immigration Operation Touted by Trump Nets 35 Arrests

By Associated Press
July 23, 2019 12:11 PM
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have…
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif.

WASHINGTON DC - The immigration enforcement operation touted by President Donald Trump that targeted some 2,000 people resulted in 35 arrests.
 
Trump billed the operation as a major show of force in an effort to "deport millions" of people in the country illegally as the number of Central American families crossing the southern border has skyrocketed. It was canceled once and then rescheduled; Trump announced the day it would begin after media reports.
 
The arrests took place in 10 major cities around the country.
 
Of those arrested, 18 were members of families and 17 were collateral apprehensions of people in the country illegally encountered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
 
The acting head of ICE Matt Albence says the operation is ongoing.
 
Another operation targeting immigrants with criminal records netted 899 arrests.

 

 

Related Stories

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person during a raid in Richmond, Va. ICE's enforcement and removal operations, like the five-person field office team outside Richmond, hunt people…
USA
US Immigration Raids Get Off to Low-Key Start
Immigrant neighborhoods in big cities reported to be peaceful with no apparent mass arrests
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 14, 2019
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., center, gestures while testifying before the House Oversight Committee hearing on family separation and detention centers, Friday, July 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Also sitting at the panel with Tlaib are Rep…
US Politics
Democrats, Republicans Air Warring Views on Migrants' Conditions
House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing suggests sharp lines drawn on immigration issue are destined to be a leading issue for the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 12, 2019
National Guard soldiers salute as the new force is presented during a ceremony at a military field in Mexico City, June 30, 2019..
The Americas
Mexico Human Rights Group Concerned About National Guard Detaining US-bound Migrants
The National Guard is a security force created by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bring down record homicide rates, but now it has been tasked with patrolling the border to placate US President Donald Trump
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 08, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press