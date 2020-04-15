Immigration

37 Immigrant Children at Chicago-Area Shelters Have COVID-19

By Associated Press
April 15, 2020 08:00 AM
Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the…
Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the coronavirus, as they demonstrate outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020.

CHICAGO - Dozens of immigrant children in U.S. custody and living in three Chicago-area shelters have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

The Chicago-based Heartland Alliance operates shelters where children in the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement's custody wait to be released to a relative or legal guardian. By Tuesday, 37 of 69 minors were positive, according to a statement.

Heartland officials called their prognosis "very good," but declined to offer specifics on their medical treatment.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, tasked with the custody and care of immigrant children caught traveling alone across the U.S.-Mexico border, said Tuesday that 21 children in Illinois and Texas shelters are currently COVID-19 positive and six others recovered. None required hospitalization. They couldn't immediately explain the discrepancy with Heartland's data, saying they were still compiling figures.

Federal officials have suspended placing children in states including New York and Washington over concerns with the outbreak.

Officials with Heartland, which stopped taking new children last month, tested all children, added nurse practitioners and staff members are taking precautions like wearing gloves and masks.

Heartland's National Immigrant Justice Center called for expediting family reunification, the subject of a court battle, saying in a statement they were "deeply concerned" about children and staff. Federal officials said Tuesday they're following federal safety guidelines, arguing the children's safe release "to suitable sponsors may take longer" given the pandemic.

There are about 2,500 children in the office's custody.

Related Stories

A vehicle carrying asylum-seekers brought from Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States for their immigration hearing arrives at a court in San Diego, California, March 19, 2019.
Immigration
US Again Postpones Immigration Hearings Because of Coronavirus
Emergency immigration moves made because of the coronavirus outbreak include cancellation of deportation hearings for immigrants not in detention and suspension of in-person interviews for legal immigration applicants
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:39
Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse, April 14, 2017, where U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick ruled on a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities.
USA
California Supreme Court Won't Hear Immigration Case
California enacted the law following President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:30
People walk past a "Beach Closed" sign at Bondi Beach, as the beach remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Fears Prompt Detainees in Australia to Plead to Be Released from Immigration Detention
Inmates say they can't self-isolate, making the detention center a COVID-19 ‘death trap’
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 02:33
Elizabeth Detention Center, an immigration jail that holds about 285 people, is a privately owned detention that is run by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).
USA
Judge Rejects Release of Vulnerable Immigration Detainees
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Northwest detention center in Tacoma
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:22
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press