Immigration

Acting DHS Secretary in Guatemala to Promote Safe Third Country Agreement

By Aline Barros
August 1, 2019 10:50 PM
U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales shake hands during a photo opportunity during before a bilateral meeting in Guatemala City
U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales shake hands before a bilateral meeting in Guatemala City, Guatemala Aug. 1, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A nascent immigration deal between the United States and Guatemala continued to take shape Thursday, as the U.S. Homeland Security acting secretary visited the impoverished Central American nation.

According to reports, Kevin McAleenan and Guatemalan officials outlined details of the safe third country agreement signed between the United States and Guatemala five days ago.

Under the new deal, the Trump administration is planning to send asylum-seekers from Honduras and El Salvador back to Guatemala to process their requests for help outside the U.S. Their claims would not initially go through the U.S. immigration courts.

Phased in approach

McAleenan said the plan is expected to start slowly, with single adults and not children.

"We're working on the details … and ensuring that the Guatemalans understand that we're talking about a phased and measured approach to implementation that will not overwhelm Guatemalan resources and will be supported by U.S.-funded international organization capacity," he said in an interview reported in The Washington Post.

Those who claim fear of return to their home country would still be eligible for a lesser form of protection, "withholding of removal," which requires a much higher burden of proof and doesn't lead to legal permanent residency.

Homeland Security officials did not respond to VOA requests for comment.

After meetings with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and other officials, McAleenan told reporters the agreement is part of an effort to address human trafficking and strengthen checkpoint controls.

Obstacles in Guatemala

Under the accord, the U.S. would also invest $40 million in Guatemala to increase its asylum system capacity for people who need protection, as well as create more work visas, reports said.

But there are still obstacles facing the agreement. The plan needs to be approved by the Guatemalan Congress. The Guatemalan presidential runoff election is scheduled for Aug. 11, and both candidates, Sandra Torres and Alejandro Giammattei, have shared criticism about the way in which the Trump administration pressured the current Guatemalan president to agree with the terms.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would institute tariffs, fees and travel restrictions that could have sent the Central American country into ruin if Guatemala did not sign an agreement with the United States.

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump (C) watches as Guatemala's Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart (L) and Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan (R) exchange documents while signing a safe-third agreement, regarding people seeking asylum…
The Americas
Migration Deal With US Meets Mixed Reactions in Guatemala
Business groups welcome it for helping avoid US punitive measures; rights groups call it 'cruel and illegal'
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 27, 2019
President Donald Trump, walks to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, seated right, and Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart in the Oval Office of the White House, July 26, 2019.
USA
US, Guatemala Sign Deal to Restrict Central American Asylum-Seekers
Agreement will require migrants from El Salvador and Honduras to file asylum claims in Guatemala
Default Author Profile
By Megan Duzor
July 26, 2019
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2019.
The Americas
Trump Hammers Guatemala, as DHS Head Offers Praise
Kevin McAleenan says collaboration 'already yielding significant results' and he mentions a joint operation in Guatemala that broke up a human smuggling ring in May
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 24, 2019
A Salvadoran migrant girl waits for her food at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, July 12, 2019. Guatemala's president is to meet Monday in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, and officials there have said "safe third country" is on the table, though not a done deal.
Immigration
US-Guatemala Asylum Deal Advances Without UN Refugee Agency
US government could facilitate return of up to 1,250 asylum seekers to Guatemala per week, if 'safe third country' deal is reached
Ramon Taylor is a New York-based video journalist for VOA News.
By Ramon Taylor
July 12, 2019
Aline Barros
Written By
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News