Immigration

Homeland Security Chief Cites Progress at US-Mexico Border

By Aline Barros
May 13, 2021 06:16 PM
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee…
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, May 13, 2021.

The Biden administration is promising a comprehensive response to youth migration now that the immediate crisis of unaccompanied minors overwhelming U.S. Customs and Border Protection stations appears to be under control.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told U.S. lawmakers Thursday that the Biden administration has reduced the number of unaccompanied minors held at border stations from the thousands to the hundreds, and cut the average holding time from more than five days to less than 24 hours.

"The challenge is not behind us, but the results are dramatic,” Mayorkas told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, adding that migrant children are being united more quickly with parents or legal guardians in the U.S.

Chanel, 7, and her sister Adriana, 10, both unaccompanied minors traveling alone from Honduras, wait amid other asylum-seeking…
Chanel, 7, and her sister Adriana, 10, both unaccompanied minors traveling alone from Honduras, wait with other asylum-seeking children in La Joya, Texas, May 6, 2021.

Tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors have crossed America’s southern border so far this year in what has become an early and thorny challenge for President Joe Biden, who since taking office on January 20 has reversed some of former President Donald Trump restrictive immigration policies.

While Mayorkas noted that the increase in migrant arrivals at America’s southern border began last year during the final months of the Trump administration, Republicans insisted the situation has grown far more dire on Biden’s watch.

“The crisis today is unprecedented, far worse than it was last year, and even substantially worse than 2019 when everyone considered it a crisis,” Republican Senator Rob Portman said.

“I'd often say the first step in solving any problem is admitting you have one. And it just does seem like we're in an utter state of denial,” Republican Senator Ron Johnson said.

While touting improvements in processing times for migrant youths, Mayorkas said the administration is focused on longer-term solutions to the phenomenon of uncontrolled migration.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., questions Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, before the Senate Foreign…
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., asks a question during a meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2021.

“We are building legal pathways for children and others to come to the United States if they qualify under the laws that Congress passed many years ago, so that they do not think that they have to take the dangerous journey north,” he said.

The administration’s proposed spending plans for next year include $861 million in aid to Central America to fight corruption, violence and poverty — factors many migrants cite as compelling them to trek to the United States. Overall, the White House envisions a multibillion-dollar four-year effort to reduce the impetus of people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to migrate north.

Mayorkas said a sustained effort is needed because “surges arise periodically,” and “migration is a very dynamic and fluid challenge that we have faced for many, many years.”

Related Stories

FILE - Unaccompanied migrant children, from ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in the Rio Grande Valley in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021.
Immigration
US Reports Steep Drop in Migrant Children Held by Border Patrol
Sharp decline constitutes the first concrete sign of progress in early and thorny challenge for Biden administration, which has faced criticism from lawmakers of both political parties
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 03:10 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding…
USA
US Begins Reuniting Some Families Separated at Mexico Border
Exactly how many families will reunite in the United States and in what order is linked to negotiations with the American Civil Liberties Union to settle a federal lawsuit in San Diego
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 07:30 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the…
USA
US Vice President Calls for Immigration Effort With Mexico
Kamala Harris says to deal with migration from Central America, both countries must address Northern Triangle violence, corruption
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 01:51 PM
Aline Barros
By
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News