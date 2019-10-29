Hospitalized Woman Dies in US Border Patrol Custody

A woman died in U.S. Border Patrol custody over the weekend, following nearly two weeks in the hospital.

The 33-year-old Mexican woman was "in need of medical care" when an Arizona sheriff's deputy found her on Oct. 13 near Tubac, about 40 kilometers north of the border city of Nogales.

An individual called emergency services to report that a woman, who was not named in a statement made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday, had collapsed at a road intersection.

She was suffering from "severe dehydration," a CBP spokesperson said. She died in an area hospital on Oct. 26, according to CBP.

The woman's death over the weekend is the 13th in Border Patrol custody this year, according to data compiled by the Southern Border Communities Coalition.

Most recently, two men died last week — one as he fled from agents across a Texas highway and was hit by a car, and another shortly after he was detained in Arizona. The second man had a "pre-existing heart condition" that may have contributed to his death.

The death toll for migrants in the Americas is inching toward a record high, with 621 so far in 2019, according to the International Organization for Migration. The data, however, excludes individuals who die in the custody of border agents.

The remote desert areas of Arizona and the river that separates Texas from Mexico are particularly deadly, despite increased rescue efforts and training by emergency personnel.