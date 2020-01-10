(Im)migration Recap: Jan. 5-10, 2020

WASHINGTON - Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Blocked at the northern border

During a weekend of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, U.S. border agents delayed dozens of American concert-goers, most of Iranian descent, as they returned from Canada. Civil rights groups quickly sounded the alarm on social media, raising their concerns over why lawful residents were detained for questioning for hours.

Lower numbers at the southern border

A steady decrease in border apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico line has brought the monthly totals in line with historical averages, after a spike in family arrivals from 2018 to 2019 prompted a series of policy reactions from the Trump administration.

Refugees welcome in most states

About 4 in 5 U.S. states say they will welcome refugees. A relatively new Trump administration policy required governors to consent to allow formerly displaced people to resettle in a state, and most Republicans and Democrats responded affirmatively.

From the Feds:

* U.S. security officials continue travel to Central America, working out details of asylum agreements announced in 2019.

* An Indian man pleaded guilty to running a call-center scam and making millions of dollars by threatening U.S. victims with arrest or deportation if they did not pay back money owed to the government.