(Im)migration Recap, July 7-12, 2019

U.S.: Undocumented people on alert for federal immigration raids, again.

For the second time in a month, there is talk of federal raids to detain undocumented immigrants across the United States. It's a fearful time for those who are vulnerable.

U.S.: Break in the border spike

A months-long increase in border apprehensions reversed in June, shortly after the U.S. brokered a migration deal with Mexico amid threats of a tariff. It’s also the time of year when temperatures creep up in the southwestern U.S., leading to fewer attempts to enter the country through some of the nation’s remotest, most desolate areas. But it’s too early to say whether the downward trend in border arrivals will continue.

U.S.: Questions over fast-tracking asylum procedures

As the U.S. faces a monumental backlog of asylum cases and an increase in families and unaccompanied children seeking sanctuary in the country, the Trump administration wants to speed up the process. The move worries many immigration lawyers who tell VOA that hurrying cases could jeopardize asylum-seekers' ability to seek help or advice.

U.N.: Bachelet blasts Washington over border facilities

The UN's top human rights official joined a chorus of condemnation over the condition of migrant detention facilities in the southwestern United States. Michelle Bachelet is one of the most high profile international voices to criticize how Washington is handling a spike in young children and families crossing the border from Mexico without authorization, overcrowding Border Patrol facilities and being held in substandard conditions. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers again pushed for more oversight of the border detention system.

CAR and Cameroon: Refusing to return home

Central African Republic refugees seeking safety in Cameroon are reluctant to return home. They aren't confident life will be better if they go back, either in terms of security, work or education.

Bangladesh and Burma: Monsoon mayhem

The U.N. relocated thousands of refugees living in a Bangladeshi camp after a monsoon brought heavy rains through Cox's Bazar, triggering dozens of landslides and destroying hundreds of shelters. The camp primarily houses Burmese refugees, many from the Rohingya community.

Libya: Detainees march for help, freedom

People detained at a Tripoli facility protested and pleaded for aid organizations to relocate them, in the wake of a recent bombing that killed 53. VOA’s Heather Murdock spoke with one detainee.