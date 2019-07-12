Immigration

(Im)migration Recap, July 7-12, 2019

July 12, 2019 02:51 PM
Migrants march towards the offices of international organizations to demand help traveling to Europe after Libyan police agreed to meet their demand for release from the bombed-out facility, in Tripoli, Libya, July 9, 2019. (H.Murdock/VOA)
Migrants march towards the offices of international organizations to demand help traveling to Europe after Libyan police agreed to meet their demand for release from the bombed-out facility, in Tripoli, Libya, July 9, 2019. (H.Murdock/VOA)

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

U.S.: Undocumented people on alert for federal immigration raids, again.
For the second time in a month, there is talk of federal raids to detain undocumented immigrants across the United States. It's a fearful time for those who are vulnerable.

U.S.: Break in the border spike
A months-long increase in border apprehensions reversed in June, shortly after the U.S. brokered a migration deal with Mexico amid threats of a tariff. It’s also the time of year when temperatures creep up in the southwestern U.S., leading to fewer attempts to enter the country through some of the nation’s remotest, most desolate areas. But it’s too early to say whether the downward trend in border arrivals will continue.

U.S.: Questions over fast-tracking asylum procedures
As the U.S. faces a monumental backlog of asylum cases and an increase in families and unaccompanied children seeking sanctuary in the country, the Trump administration wants to speed up the process. The move worries many immigration lawyers who tell VOA that hurrying cases could jeopardize asylum-seekers' ability to seek help or advice.

U.N.: Bachelet blasts Washington over border facilities
The UN's top human rights official joined a chorus of condemnation over the condition of migrant detention facilities in the southwestern United States. Michelle Bachelet is one of the most high profile international voices to criticize how Washington is handling a spike in young children and families crossing the border from Mexico without authorization, overcrowding Border Patrol facilities and being held in substandard conditions. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers again pushed for more oversight of the border detention system.

CAR and Cameroon: Refusing to return home
Central African Republic refugees seeking safety in Cameroon are reluctant to return home. They aren't confident life will be better if they go back, either in terms of security, work or education.

Bangladesh and Burma: Monsoon mayhem
The U.N. relocated thousands of refugees living in a Bangladeshi camp after a monsoon brought heavy rains through Cox's Bazar, triggering dozens of landslides and destroying hundreds of shelters. The camp primarily houses Burmese refugees, many from the Rohingya community.

Libya: Detainees march for help, freedom
People detained at a Tripoli facility protested and pleaded for aid organizations to relocate them, in the wake of a recent bombing that killed 53. VOA’s Heather Murdock spoke with one detainee. 

Related Stories

A portion of a report from government auditors reveals images of people penned into overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, photographed Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington.
USA
(Im)migration Recap, June 30-July 5, 2019
Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. 
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
July 05, 2019
Men carry loads of supplies as they cross the Suchiate river from Guatemala into Talisman, Mexico, June 21, 2019. Mexico's foreign minister says that the country has completed its deployment of some 6,000 National Guard members to help.
Immigration
(Im)migration Recap, June 16-21
Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
June 21, 2019
Activists hold a protest against the treatment and conditions of children in immigration detention outside U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Texas
Immigration
(Im)migration Recap, June 23-28
The week's news in immigration issues
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
June 28, 2019
Mexico Migrants
Immigration
(Im)migration Recap, June 9-14
Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team:ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
June 14, 2019