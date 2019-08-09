(Im)migration Weekly Recap, Aug. 4-10 

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.



U.S. border



A month after the start of a program forcing migrants to remain in Mexico while awaiting U.S. immigration hearings, the policy is stranding thousands, most of whom are from Central America. Hundreds are now being bused to Mexico's southern Chiapas state, in what one Mexican immigration official described to VOA as a policy of "deportation in disguise."



Raids in Mississippi



Hundreds of immigrant workers detained in Mississippi were released Thursday, a day after federal agents arrested 680 undocumented migrants in raids on food-processing plants, the largest such operation in the United States in 10 years.



FILE - A handcuffed woman stares though the chain link fencing at Koch Foods Inc. in Morton, Miss., Aug. 7, 2019.

Raids' long-term effects



After Wednesday's raids in the six Mississippi towns where the poultry plants were located, community members said the effects of the roundups would be felt long term.



Another court case



Advocacy groups are suing the Trump administration, hoping to block last month's rule that expands the number of migrants who can be subject to an accelerated deportation process in which they do not go before immigration judges.



School in a bus



Migrant children attend school in a bus at the Mexican border city of Tijuana, just kilometers from the U.S. border. They sit in two neat lines and open their notebooks at desks that once served as passenger seats.



FILE - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official gives direction to a person outside the building that houses ICE and the Atlanta Immigration Court, June 12, 2019.

Immigration court



The Trump administration launched a pilot program in 10 cities, from Baltimore to Los Angeles, aimed at fast-tracking court hearings and discouraging migrants from making the journey to seek refuge in the United States. Immigration lawyers, however, said the new timetable does not give their clients enough time to testify and get documents from abroad to bolster their claims.



July migration statistics



Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan announced U.S. Customs and Border Protection's enforcement actions for July, indicating more than a 20 percent decrease in U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border for the second month in a row.