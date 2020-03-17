Immigration

Migrant Group Sues Government to Stop 3 Children from Deportation

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 11:05 PM
Migrant women who were deported from the U.S. leaves the Integral Assistance Center for Migrants in San Salvador, El Salvador…
Migrant women who were deported from the U.S. leaves the Integral Assistance Center for Migrants in San Salvador, El Salvador February 5, 2020.

A migrant advocacy group is suing the Trump administration to stop three children from deportation to El Salvador, where their family says their lives would be in danger.   

The three children are in a U.S. facility. Their mother is in a tent camp in Mexico, while their father lives in Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., and says he is willing to bring his children into his home. 

Lawyers for the Coalition Action Justice Center say the children should be considered “unaccompanied” minors and deserve an asylum hearing. 

The lawyers say the children would be in grave danger if deported, because their father ran a church there and preached against the violent MS-13 gang. 

The family fled El Salvador for Mexico. The father and a fourth child entered the U.S. last June and were allowed to stay.  

Three children and the mother crossed the border into Texas, but a judge rejected their asylum claim in January and ordered them back to a camp in Mexico. 

After a 16-year-old daughter barely escaped being raped, and her 9-year-old brother was beaten and robbed, their mother sent all three children back over the border into Texas.  

They are in a U.S. facility, unsure of what will happen next. 

If they are granted asylum, it is unclear if or when their mother would be allowed to leave the camp and join the family. 

U.S. officials have not commented on the case. 

Related Stories

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person during a raid
USA
US to Begin Collecting DNA Samples of Immigrants in Custody
New rules, first proposed last year, take effect on Monday
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 13:10
People stand on the plaza in front of the Supreme Court at sunset, Feb. 13, 2016, in Washington.
Immigration
US High Court Gives States Latitude to Prosecute Illegal Immigrants
5-4 ruling, with court's conservative justices in the majority, overturned a 2017 Kansas Supreme Court decision that had voided the convictions of three restaurant workers for fraudulently using other people's Social Security numbers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 21:28
Mick Mulvaney, Assistant to the President and Acting Chief of Staff, The White House, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1A249BA860
Immigration
Mulvaney Says Trump Administration ‘Desperate’ for More Legal Immigrants
Despite his words, administration has curbed legal as well as illegal immigration since Trump took office
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 21:38
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News