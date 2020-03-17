Migrant Group Sues Government to Stop 3 Children from Deportation

A migrant advocacy group is suing the Trump administration to stop three children from deportation to El Salvador, where their family says their lives would be in danger.

The three children are in a U.S. facility. Their mother is in a tent camp in Mexico, while their father lives in Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., and says he is willing to bring his children into his home.

Lawyers for the Coalition Action Justice Center say the children should be considered “unaccompanied” minors and deserve an asylum hearing.

The lawyers say the children would be in grave danger if deported, because their father ran a church there and preached against the violent MS-13 gang.

The family fled El Salvador for Mexico. The father and a fourth child entered the U.S. last June and were allowed to stay.

Three children and the mother crossed the border into Texas, but a judge rejected their asylum claim in January and ordered them back to a camp in Mexico.

After a 16-year-old daughter barely escaped being raped, and her 9-year-old brother was beaten and robbed, their mother sent all three children back over the border into Texas.

They are in a U.S. facility, unsure of what will happen next.

If they are granted asylum, it is unclear if or when their mother would be allowed to leave the camp and join the family.

U.S. officials have not commented on the case.