Immigration

'Our Lost Son': Migrant Boy Still Separated From Parents

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 12:58 PM
FILE - Holly Sewell helps Byron Xol, 9, an immigrant from Guatemala, talk to his family by phone, June 24, 2019, in Buda, Texas.
BUDA, TEXAS - A judge will rule on whether a 9-year-old Guatemalan boy who was separated from his father at the border can stay in this country, and whether his father will be allowed to return to the United States.

After spending nearly a year in federal facilities, Byron Xol (Shol) has been living with a Texas family in recent months. His father, David, was deported to Guatemala.

He says he and his son left that country because they had been threatened by gangsters. He is an evangelical Christian, and says he refused to join the gang because his faith forbids violence.

David is one of 21 parents included in an American Civil Liberties Union motion that they be allowed to re-enter the country and seek asylum.

