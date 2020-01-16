Immigration

Pentagon Asked to Divert More Funds to Build More Border Wall

By Carla Babb
January 16, 2020 07:48 PM
FILE - In this March 2, 2019 file photo a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered…
FILE - A Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols on the U.S. side of a razor-wire-covered border wall that separates Nogales, Mexico, from Nogales, Arizona, March 2, 2019.

PENTAGON - The Pentagon has received a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to divert funds to help build roughly 270 miles of fencing on the southern U.S. border with Mexico, according to a senior U.S. Defense Department official.

The Defense Department "is now beginning an assessment of that request for assistance," which was sent Wednesday, the official said.

The request calls for building fences, roads and lighting across multiple states in six "highly trafficked" sectors along the southwest border, including some urban areas.

The official did not know how much the request from DHS would potentially cost the Pentagon because the request was for "border miles" and not for a specific funding amount.

DHS has asked for the assistance under the Pentagon's Title 10 U.S. Code 284, which authorizes the military to defend the U.S. from drug trafficking.

"It has to be in drug-smuggling corridors. DHS, as you know, has designated the southwest border a drug-smuggling corridor," the official told a small group of reporters.

A spending deal by Congress that was signed into law in December granted the administration about $1.4 billion for border wall construction. Administration officials, however, had asked for $5 billion.

Recommendation

According to the defense official, the Pentagon will take about two weeks to provide a recommendation to the secretary of defense, who would be responsible for approving any requests.

That recommendation will include a determination from the Army Corps of Engineers on whether the requested projects are feasible, an assessment from the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the impacts that could be made on military preparedness, and an identification from the comptroller of potential funding sources.
  
Last year, the Trump administration took $2.5 billion from military counter-drug programs for border barrier construction and about $3.6 billion from military construction funding. Congress did not replace the money taken from those accounts in the current budget.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing…
USA
Judge Rules Trump Administration Acting Within Authority in Family Separation at Border
In June 2018, Sabraw had ruled that U.S. immigration agents could no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught illegally crossing the border from Mexico, and must reunite those families that had been split up in custody
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:36
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, United States Border Patrol agents stand by a vehicle near one of the…
Immigration
US-Mexico Border Apprehensions Drop Again
Border officials attributed the seven-month decline to the Trump administration's policy initiatives aimed at deterring illegal border crossings
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 18:33
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Construction site of the first border wall in Texas since President Trump took office as seen near…
USA
White House Welcomes Court Ruling on Border Wall Spending
President Donald Trump tweeted about the ruling and wrote that the ‘Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start’
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 13:24
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent