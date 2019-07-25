Immigration

Teen US Citizen Says He Lost 26 Pounds in Border Detention

By Associated Press
July 25, 2019 11:26 AM
FILE - A view of the South Texas Detention Center in Pearsall, Texas.
DALLAS - An 18-year-old American citizen says he lost 26 pounds because he wasn't given enough food during the more than three weeks he was wrongfully held by U.S. border agents.

Francisco Erwin Galicia told The Dallas Morning News he wasn't allowed to shower and had to sleep under a foil blanket in a packed holding area.

Galicia was detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint by agents who suspected he was in the U.S. illegally, even though he was carrying a Texas state ID.

Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him for almost a month. He was released Tuesday.

Government inspectors have long warned about the squalid conditions inside Border Patrol holding cells.

The agencies said Wednesday they're investigating and remain "committed to the fair treatment of migrants in our custody."

