Immigration

US Asylum-Seekers Sent to Hawaii to Await Court Date

By VOA News
October 18, 2019 05:39 AM
A migrant leans on a fence of the Gateway International Bridge that connects downtown Matamoros, Mexico with Brownsville, Texas…
A migrant leans on a fence of the Gateway International Bridge that connects Matamoros, Mexico, with Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Some Central American asylum-seekers have been sent to Hawaii to await their court date.

The United States has sent some asylum-seeking immigrants off the mainland to Hawaii.

John Egan, the head of the Refugee and Immigration Law Clinic at the University of Hawaii Law School, told Hawaii Public Radio that there are not enough lawyers in Hawaii who can handle the cases on a pro bono basis.

“We have been seeing people arriving here in Hawaii quite often with no English skills whatsoever ... they’re given a plane ticket and a notice to show in court,” Egan said.

Hawaii Public Radio reports that about 150 Central American migrants have been sent to Hawaii “to await their day in immigration court.”

According to the radio report, a 2018 Syracuse University study found 90% of asylum-seekers without a lawyer were denied asylum in 2017.

Egan and some of his students have taken on about a dozen of the immigration pro bono cases “because no one else can,” he said.

The University of Hawaii’s law school clinic has started a new program to recruit and train volunteer lawyers who are not immigration attorneys, but are willing to help the immigrants.
 

Related Stories

More than 350 migrants boarded eight buses to Tapachula, Chiapas on August 6. Some felt their choice was either to leave or face possible kidnapping or extortion on Nuevo Laredo’s streets. (R. Taylor/VOA)
Immigration
US-Bound Migrants, Asylum-Seekers Wait Out Policy Changes
Despite the odds against them, migrants and asylum-seekers from the Americas, Africa and beyond await their fates along America’s southern border
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 04:40
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard holds a news conference following talks with members of the Trump administration in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
USA
US to Open Tent Courts on Border for Asylum-Seekers
The courts will handle cases of asylum-seekers forced to wait in Mexico, with hearings held entirely by videoconference
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 00:00
President Donald Trump, walks to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, seated right, and Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart in the Oval Office of the White House, July 26, 2019.
USA
US, Guatemala Sign Deal to Restrict Central American Asylum-Seekers
Agreement will require migrants from El Salvador and Honduras to file asylum claims in Guatemala
Default Author Profile
By Megan Duzor
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 20:00
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News