Immigration

US Border Activist Testifies He Did Not Harbor Migrants

By VOA News
November 19, 2019 06:52 PM
Scott Warren, center, speaks outside federal court, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. in Tucson, Ariz., after a mistrial was declared in…
Scott Warren speaks outside federal court, June 11, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, after a mistrial was declared. The jury said it was deadlocked in the case against Warren, a border activist charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants.

A U.S. border activist testified in an Arizona court Tuesday that his work is to "alleviate suffering" not harbor undocumented migrants or help them escape U.S. border patrols.

Scott Warren, who belongs to the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, is standing for his second federal felony trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in June, causing a mistrial.

He was arrested in January 2018 after federal agents caught him with two undocumented men from Central America. Prosecutors say he gave the men food, water and shelter and then told them how to evade a Border Patrol station.

Warren told jurors that "what guides us is the humanitarian imperative, and reducing death and reducing suffering in that desert."  He said he does not give directions or rides to migrants he meets in the desert.

Kristian Perez-Villanueva, then 23, and Jose Arnaldo Sacaria-Goday, 20, the two men found with Warren, testified at his trial last week that they had walked some 48 kilometers through the desert before finding refuge in a building used by Warren's group.

They said Warren arrived after they did and let them stay for four days. He also arranged for the men to receive medical attention for dehydration and blisters. Both men have since been deported.

Warren's lawyers have argued that the work done by the group, such as leaving water and food out in the desert, is akin to the work done by international aid groups in war zones.

Related Stories

FILE - A Venezuelan migrant woman poses for a picture with her children, while they wait to have their documents processed at the Ecuador-Peru border, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru, June 17, 2019.
Europe
2019 May Be Deadliest Year for Migrants in Americas, UN Agency Says 
IOM says migration routes linking Latin America to North America are as deadly as the central Mediterranean route has been for the last six years
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 14:58
A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Protections for 660,000 immigrants are on the line at the…
USA
Trump Lashes Out at Some Young Immigrants Obama Let Stay in US
As Supreme Court hears arguments whether program allowing migrants brought to US illegally by their parents can stay, Trump says some are now 'hardened criminals'
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 11:07
FILE - Migrants from Guatemala, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. U.S. Border Patrol intercepted a similar truck with 32 migrants in Arizona this week.
USA
US Border Agents Find Dozens of Migrants Inside Produce Truck
Two Americans are facing human smuggling charges after 32 Mexican and Ecuadorian nationals were found hidden inside a chilled semitrailer
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 15:13
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News