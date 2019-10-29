Immigration

US Border Agents Discover Child Among 30 Migrants in Tractor-Trailer

By Victoria Macchi
October 29, 2019 06:49 PM
Trucks are seen after crossing the borderline from Mexico into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge, in Laredo
FILE - Trucks are seen after crossing the borderline from Mexico into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge, in Laredo, Texas.

WASHINGTON - For the second time in two weeks, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona discovered dozens of migrants hidden in a tractor-trailer on a highway near the Mexican border.

The truck was stopped at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, on Interstate 19 about 60 kilometers south of Tucson, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among the 29 individuals from Mexico and one from Ecuador was an unaccompanied child, CBP officials said.

All of the passengers held in the trailer were not legally present in the U.S. and, according to CBP, will be processed for immigration violations.

It was on the same Arizona highway that agents discovered 32 people hidden among boxes of produce on Oct. 14. 

As in the case earlier this month, the U.S. citizen driver and passenger stopped on Saturday also face human smuggling charges.

Related Stories

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, who lives in sanctuary in the United Methodist Church while facing deportation, poses for a portrait in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017.
Immigration
ICE Withdraws Big Fines for Immigrants Living in Churches
Agency had threatened six-figure fines against immigrants taking sanctuary at churches
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 20:58
FILE - The Supreme Court building in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016.
USA
High Court Weighs State Role in Prosecuting Immigrants
The Supreme Court is trying to sort out whether states can prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to get a job
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 14:36
FILE - Migrants from Guatemala, sit in a truck after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas, March 5, 2019. U.S. Border Patrol intercepted a similar truck with 32 migrants in Arizona this week.
USA
US Border Agents Find Dozens of Migrants Inside Produce Truck
Two Americans are facing human smuggling charges after 32 Mexican and Ecuadorian nationals were found hidden inside a chilled semitrailer
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 15:13
Default Author Profile
Written By
Victoria Macchi