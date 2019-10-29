US Border Agents Discover Child Among 30 Migrants in Tractor-Trailer

WASHINGTON - For the second time in two weeks, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona discovered dozens of migrants hidden in a tractor-trailer on a highway near the Mexican border.

The truck was stopped at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, on Interstate 19 about 60 kilometers south of Tucson, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among the 29 individuals from Mexico and one from Ecuador was an unaccompanied child, CBP officials said.

All of the passengers held in the trailer were not legally present in the U.S. and, according to CBP, will be processed for immigration violations.

It was on the same Arizona highway that agents discovered 32 people hidden among boxes of produce on Oct. 14.

As in the case earlier this month, the U.S. citizen driver and passenger stopped on Saturday also face human smuggling charges.