Immigration

US Formally Ends Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Migrant Policy

By Reuters
June 01, 2021 05:13 PM
Asylum-seekers who were a part of the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, are processed at the San Ysidro, California, port of entry. They receive COVID-testing before entering the U.S. (Screen grab from DoD video)
Asylum-seekers who were a part of the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, are processed at the San Ysidro, California, port of entry.

WASHINGTON - The United States has formally ended the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo sent to agency leaders on Tuesday.

The administration of President Joe Biden paused the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), shortly after he took office Jan. 20. Since then, more than 11,000 migrants enrolled in it have been allowed to enter the United States to pursue asylum claims, a DHS official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat, has reversed many of the restrictive immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, saying Trump failed to honor U.S. asylum laws. Republicans have criticized Biden's actions, including ending the MPP program, saying he encouraged an increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

In a Feb. 2 executive order, Biden called for U.S. agencies to review the MPP program and consider whether to terminate it.

The memo formally ending the MPP program, issued by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, said the program did not "adequately or sustainably enhance border management," noting that border arrests increased at times while the program remained in place.

"Moreover, in making my assessment, I share the belief that we can only manage migration in an effective, responsible, and durable manner if we approach the issue comprehensively, looking well beyond our own borders," Mayorkas wrote.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this June 28, 2019 file photo, local residents with visas walk across the Puerta Mexico international bridge to enter…
Immigration
Biden Rescinds Trump-era Health Insurance Requirement for New Immigrants
He says suspension imposed by Republican predecessor 'does not advance the interests of the United States'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 10:05 PM
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021.
Immigration
Human Smuggling a Profitable Business at Migrants' Expense
Many escaping violence, poverty in their home countries pay huge sums to smugglers and endanger themselves to cross US border
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 06:33 PM
Migrants walk on train tracks on their journey from Central America to the U.S. border., in Palenque, Chiapas state, Mexico,…
Immigration
Biden to Migrants Heading for US-Mexico Border: Stay Home
Republicans, Democrats blame each other for latest immigration crisis
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 12:51 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters