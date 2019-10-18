Impeachment Inquiry

Energy Secretary Will Not Comply With Impeachment Inquiry

By Reuters
October 18, 2019 08:30 PM
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a news conference following of the forum Partnership for Transatlantic Energy…
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a news conference following the forum Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation in Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 7, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not turn over documents to congressional Democrats who had subpoenaed them concerning his role in Ukraine as part of their impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, according to U.S. media reports Friday.

Three U.S. House of Representatives committees subpoenaed Perry on Oct. 10 for any role he played in Trump's push to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
 

Timeline