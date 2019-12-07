Impeachment Inquiry

Trump: Giuliani Wants to Take Information to Barr, Congress

By Associated Press
December 07, 2019 10:29 PM
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 7, 2019.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to take the information he has gathered from his investigations in Ukraine to the U.S. attorney general and to Congress.

Trump said Giuliani had not yet told him what information he has gathered, though the president said he's heard it was plentiful.

"He's going to make a report, I think, to the attorney general and to Congress," Trump told reporters outside the White House before he departed for Florida. "He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information."

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, has been traveling to Ukraine to pursue investigations into Trump's potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at a Trump rally in New Hampshire.
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

Trump's push to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — which led to a determination that Russia meddled to help Trump win — has ultimately landed him facing down articles of impeachment, which House Democrats are drafting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into announcing investigations into the Bidens while the White House held back crucial security aid for the country that had been approved by Congress.

Joe Biden's son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president, and Trump has alleged without evidence that the father got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired because the prosecutor was looking into the company. In fact, the U.S. and many other Western governments had pushed for the prosecutor's ouster, believing that he was soft on crime.

Trump said he believes Giuliani wants to present his information to congressional investigators and to the Justice Department.

"I think he wants to go before Congress ... and also to the attorney general and to the Department of Justice," Trump said. "I hear he's found plenty."

Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani in Kyiv, in this undated picture obtained from social media.
Europe
Ukraine Lawmaker Met Giuliani to Discuss Misuse of US Taxpayer Money in Ukraine
In a statement on Facebook accompanied by photos of the meeting, independent lawmaker Andriy Derkach said the two had discussed the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 09:54
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) during the NATO summit at The Grove, in Watford, England. Dec. 4, 2019.
Impeachment Inquiry
Trump Dismisses Giuliani Calls With White House, OMB
Contacts of president's personal attorney were revealed in the House intelligence committee's impeachment report released Tuesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 14:55
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraces former New York City Mayor Rudolf Giuliani at a campaign rally in…
Impeachment Inquiry
Trump Appears to Be Trying to Distance Himself From Giuliani
Contradicts impeachment witness claims that he his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was doing his bidding in Ukraine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 09:42
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., leaves Capitol Hill as the second public impeachment…
Impeachment Inquiry
Nunes, Top Intelligence Panel Republican, Had Frequent Contact with Giuliani, Call Records Show
Call records showed that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer maintained more frequent contacts with Washington officials than were disclosed in some two months of private and public testimony by current and former US officials to House committees conducting impeachment review
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 00:51
