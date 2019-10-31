US Impeachment Vote: Some Notable Quotes

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Here are some of the comments from lawmakers who supported and opposed the investigation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called for the inquiry to be approved:

"The times have found each and every one of us in this room. This is not any cause for any glee or comfort. What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy."

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a Trump supporter:

"Trying to put a ribbon on this sham process doesn't make it any less of a sham. We are less than 13 months before the next election. Americans understand that this is unfair. ... They instinctively know this is [an] unfair and partisan process."

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who opposed the investigation:

"This is the moment that history will write. ... What do you believe the definition of due process is? What do you think the First Amendment is [guaranteeing free speech]? This House is so much better than what is transforming today. ... We believe and know we can do better. I guess it's only fitting we take this vote on Halloween."

Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, supporting the Trump investigation:

"The facts are clear: The White House launched a shadow foreign policy that circumvented and undermined our normal diplomatic channels. A distinguished career ambassador was publicly smeared and pushed aside. Critical military aid for Ukraine — a valued partner locked in a life-or-death struggle against Russia — was blocked.

"The goal? ... To pressure a foreign government to interfere in our 2020 elections. ...

"The president's own words say it best — from the record of the call with [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy as he sought the tools to push back against Russia. Mr. Trump's answer? 'I'd like you to do us a favor though.'"

