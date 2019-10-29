Impeachment Inquiry

White House Aide Vindman: From Ukrainian Immigrant to Key Witness Against Trump

By VOA News
October 29, 2019 05:29 PM
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Oct. 29, 2019.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has been an infantry officer in multiple overseas tours, and received a Purple Heart when he was wounded in Iraq by a roadside bomb. He's served in U.S. embassies in Kyiv and Moscow, and worked on Russian politico-military affairs at the Pentagon.

But it is his most recent tour as the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert at the White House that has placed him squarely in the national spotlight, as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives pushes ahead with its impeachment inquiry aimed at President Donald Trump.

Vindman listened in July 25 as Trump talked with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and asked him for "a favor" — initiate investigations of one of Trump's top 2020 Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who until earlier this year was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Vindman told impeachment investigators he was so troubled by Trump's request to Zelenskiy to intervene in the U.S. political scene that he reported the president's comments to his superiors.

Now 44, Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, were 3-years-old when they and their family fled Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, for the United States. His brother is also an Army lieutenant colonel and a lawyer handling ethics issues for the National Security Council.

Vindman told House investigators that "upon arriving in New York City in 1979, my father worked multiple jobs to support us, all the while learning English at night. He stressed to us the importance of fully integrating into our adopted country."

"For many years," Vindman said, "life was quite difficult. In spite of our challenging beginnings, my family worked to build its own American dream. I have a deep appreciation for American values and ideals and the power of freedom. I am a patriot, and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend our country, irrespective of party or politics."

He said he has served more than 20 years as a U.S. military officer and diplomat "in a nonpartisan manner, and have done so with the utmost respect and professionalism for both Republican and Democratic administrations."

Trump described Vindman as a "Never Trumper" and questioned why he was being allowed to testify in the impeachment hearing.

 

Related Stories

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 29, 2019, to be interviewed as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Impeachment Inquiry
White House Security Aide Says Trump Ukraine Call Troubled Him
Army officer on National Security Council Alexander Vindman, testifying in impeachment inquiry, says he was worried about the call's implications for the US government's support of Ukraine
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 08:54
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Marine One presidential helicopter prior to departing O'Hare International Airport…
Impeachment Inquiry
Full House to Vote on Trump Impeachment Inquiry
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants to 'eliminate any doubts' about the process
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 19:36
A sign marks a door to a secure area behind Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as he speaks with members of the media after Deputy…
Impeachment Inquiry
The Controversy Over Closed-Door Hearings in Trump's Impeachment Inquiry
A look at what Democrats are doing and what some congressional Republicans are alleging
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 17:58
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to reporters after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman signaled that he would not appear as scheduled for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry, Oct. 28, 2019.
Impeachment Inquiry
Ex-White House Aide Balks at Impeachment Inquiry Testimony
National security official Charles Kupperman has asked a court to decide whether he must honor a congressional subpoena
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 12:04
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Timeline