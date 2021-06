A number of major websites could not be reached early Tuesday following an outage at the cloud services company Fastly.

The affected sites included news agencies CNN, the Guardian and the New York Times, streaming platform Twitch, and the U.K. government’s website.

All were back online within a period of hours.

Fastly said it identified an issue and that “and a fix is being implemented.”

The company earlier said it was “investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”