USA

Internet Outages, Slowdowns Reported from Boston to Washington

By VOA News
January 26, 2021 02:28 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S…
FILE - An iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages, Jan. 26, 2021.

People from Boston to the Washington area were reporting internet outages or slow service Tuesday. 

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, users reported problems with Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack and Amazon Web Services. 

Many of those services have become staples for millions of Americans working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Students attending school virtually also depend on the services. 

Verizon reported that a fiber cable in the city of New York borough of Brooklyn had been severed, but it was unclear if that was causing all the problems.  

Downdetector also showed that Comcast users were reporting outages or slowdown. Comcast is a rival internet service provider. 

Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud services to many companies, also reported connectivity issues, according to The Washington Post. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

US Senate Republicans Edge Away from Trump Impeachment Conviction

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., answers reporters after leaving the Senate floor, Jan. 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

EU Leader Urges US to Join Digital 'Rule Book”'

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new U.S. president and the current political situation, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Jan. 20, 20
USA

Internet Outages, Slowdowns Reported from Boston to Washington

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S…
USA

Pets Are Back: Biden's 2 Dogs Settle in at White House

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden guides one of the family dogs, Champ, on his arrival at the White House
USA

On Key Biden Priorities, There is Room for Bipartisan Agreement, Experts Say  

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris