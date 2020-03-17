USA

Iranian Man Faces US Charges in Weapons Part Scheme

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 11:34 PM
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, speaks during a news conference to announce a criminal law enforcement action involving China, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that an Iranian man will face federal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to obtain military parts that could be used in nuclear and other weapons systems. 

The law enforcement agency said Merdad Ansari was extradited from the U.S. state of Georgia to San Antonio in the U.S. state of Texas to face the charges.  

“As alleged, the defendant helped Iran to develop its weapons programs by obtaining military parts in violation of the Iranian trade embargo,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security. 

A federal grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Ansari in 2012 with conspiracy to launder money and commit wire fraud. A co-defendant was sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges of conspiring to purchase parts in the U.S. and have them shipped to Iran. 

Between 2007 and 2011, the Justice Department said Ansari and co-defendants acquired or tried to get parts from 63 different U.S. companies without the companies’ knowledge they were being sent to Iran. 

Ansari faces up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted. 

