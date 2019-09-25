Iran's Rouhani Vows No Talks with the US as Long as Sanctions Remain

UNITED NATIONS - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told world leaders Wednesday at the U.N. General Assembly there would be no negotiations with the U.S. as long as sanctions remain in effect.

"We once negotiated under sanctions. We will not do so again. Halt the sanctions and return to your commitments so the dialogue may reopen," he said.

The U.S. imposed measures targeting Iran's key oil industry after withdrawing last year from the 2015 agreement that limited Iran's nuclear program. Iran has since surpassed some of the limitations, arguing that the other signatories are not living up to their part of the agreement, particularly ensuring it gets sanctions relief.

Rouhani said the U.S. sanctions are tantamount to "merciless economic terrorism" that has put the Middle East region "on the edge of collapse."

He said if the U.S. wants a deal beyond the 2015 agreement it has cast aside, "you have to pay more."

Rouhani's address came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump called Iran at the general assembly one of the world's "greatest threats."

Other leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have pushed for Trump and Rouhani to meet on the sidelines of the annual meeting in hopes of addressing the many tensions in current U.S.- Iran relations.

So far, those efforts have been unsuccessful.

"They're here. We're here, but we have not agreed to that yet," Trump said Tuesday. Rouhani has signaled a willingness to talk, but only if Trump agrees to lift economic sanctions against his country.

This month, U.S. officials accused Iran of being responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities, which Iran denies.

The main General Assembly meeting opened Tuesday with a focus on climate change with U.N. Secretary-General saying that while the world is losing that battle, there is still time to reverse the effects of the global phenomenon.

"We are seeing unprecedented temperatures, unrelenting storms and undeniable science," Guterres said. "The world is starting to move — not fast enough but in the right direction — away from fossil fuels and towards the opportunities of the green economy."

Guterres said solutions to what he now calls a "climate crisis" were discussed at the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit on Monday. He noted the need for world leaders to "scale up" the solutions to "keep temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and reach carbon neutrality by 2050."

Guterres has called for the phasing out of fossil fuels and an end to construction of new coal power plants. He has also said it is time to end subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and shift taxes from salaries to carbon – taxing pollution, not people.

Guterres was the first in a series of world leaders involved in some of the most high profile geopolitical issues to speak on the first day of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Also speaking was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who accused the media of falsely reporting the Amazon rainforest was being destroyed by fires.

"The Amazon is not being devastated or consumed by fire," Bolsonaro said. "The media is lying."

Bolsonaro's remarks came a week after a Human Rights Watch report accused him of allowing illegal logging in the Amazon and failing to protect defenders of the world's largest rainforest.

Bolsonaro said many fires in the Amazon occurred naturally during dry weather, although he admitted some were set deliberately.