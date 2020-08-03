USA

Isaias Regains Hurricane Strength Just Before Landfall in Carolinas

By VOA News
August 03, 2020 09:28 PM
A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island,…
A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2020.

Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before it is expected to make landfall along the coast of the Carolinas.  

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. 

The storm’s maximum sustained winds reached 121 kph (75 mph) Monday evening and was centered about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

Workers stack sandbags around a hydro-dam as they prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias in the lower Manhattan area of New York City, Aug 3, 2020.

North of the expected landfall area, tropical storm warnings were in effect as far away as Long Island, New York and the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. 

Forecasters said the Carolinas and other states in the region can expect rainfall amounts of 7 to 15 centimeters (3 to 6 inches). 

Winds along the coast of the Carolinas are expected to exceed 60 kph (37 mph) in some places. The storm is also expected to bring a storm surge of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) in portions of North and South Carolina. 

The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, John Tecklenburg, said city offices would close early Monday but said he did not think there was a need to issue a curfew.  

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina ahead of the storm’s arrival there to free up funds for federal officials to help towns and cities coordinate disaster relief efforts. Trump made a similar declaration Saturday for Florida. 
 

Related Stories

A beach goer walks along the shore as waves churned up by tropical storm Isaias crash near Jaycee Beach Park, in Vero Beach, Florida, Aug. 2, 2020.
USA
Trump Declares State of Emergency in North Carolina as Isaias Approaches
Floods, tornadoes forecast as tropical storm drifts up US East Coast
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 00:43
A man walks under pouring rain during Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)
The Americas
Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Isaias could then work its way up the Atlantic seaboard; Trump declares emergency for battered Puerto Rico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 02:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Isaias Regains Hurricane Strength Just Before Landfall in Carolinas

A ghost crab crawls on an abandoned beach where visitors were evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, on Hatteras Island,…
Immigration

Trump Moves to Limit Foreign Workers in Federal Agencies

President Donald Trump holds up a signed Executive Order on hiring American workers, during a meeting with U.S. tech workers,…
USA

Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches Carolinas, Set to Regain Hurricane Strength 

A sign informing that Tuesday testing will be canceled due to Hurricane Isaias is seen outside a community testing center for…
USA

Prosecutor Seeking Trump's Tax Returns Cites Probe of Business

U.S. President Trump speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington
USA

US Global Internet Freedom Group Says Work Limited by Funding Dispute

An instructor teaches an online coding class at Tarena International's Zhongguancun campus in Beijing on July 24, 2020. - Some…