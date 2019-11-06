USA

Ivanka Trump in Morocco to Promote Women's Empowerment

By Associated Press
November 6, 2019 11:35 AM
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as she…
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as she arrives in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 6, 2019,

RABAT - White House adviser Ivanka Trump has arrived in Morocco to promote women's economic empowerment in the North African country.
 
President Donald Trump's daughter was welcomed by Princess Lalla Meryem and Morocco's foreign minister Wednesday during an airport meeting in the capital of Rabat.
 
During the three-day visit, Ivanka Trump will promote the U.S. government's Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.
 
Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.
 
Ivanka Trump is traveling with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent U.S. foreign aid agency that's working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.
 
The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchange women.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - White House adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during the forum Unleashing the Potential of Women Entrepreneurs through Finance and Markets, on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 18, 2019.
Africa
Ivanka Trump to Promote Women's Prosperity in Morocco
President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser will visit the North African country in early November, the White House said. Specific dates for her travel were not released
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 09:21
Ivanka Trump, center, watches as women demonstrate how they process cocoa at Cayat, a cocoa and coffee cooperative, April 17, 2019, in Adzope, Ivory Coast.
USA
Ivanka Trump Women's Initiative Announces $27M in Grants
The first daughter applauds recent passage of legislation in Ivory Coast related to changes she pushed during her April trip to Africa
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 14:37
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump talks to women entrepreneurs, at the demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast, April 17, 2019.
Africa
Ivory Coast Passes Legislation Encouraged by Ivanka Trump
Country in the process of updating its family code to make it more equitable to women — a move President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser praised as 'a great step forward'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 23:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Ivanka Trump in Morocco to Promote Women's Empowerment

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco as she…
Impeachment Inquiry

Senior State Department Official Appears Before Trump Impeachment Probe

David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, arrives for a closed-door deposition.
USA

Harris Picks up Endorsement From Black Women's Organization

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appears for a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.
US Politics

Cyclist Who Flipped Off US President Wins Local Election

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 29, 2017 Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US…
East Asia Pacific

Poll: S. Koreans Oppose Trump’s Cost-sharing Demands, but Support Alliance

FILE - Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps travel during a military exercise as a part of the annual joint military training called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the U.S. in Pohang, South Korea, April 5, 2018.