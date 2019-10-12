USA

Jane Fonda Arrested Protesting Climate Change at Capitol

By Associated Press
October 12, 2019 02:02 AM
Jane Fonda is seen being arrested during a climate change protest in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. in this picture…
Jane Fonda being arrested during a climate change protest in Washington, Oct. 11, 2019.

NEW YORK - Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.”

Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday.

Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”

