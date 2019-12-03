USA

Jimmy Carter 'Feeling Better' After Latest Hospitalization

By Associated Press
December 03, 2019 07:53 PM
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (AP…
FILE - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., Nov. 3, 2019.

AMERICUS, GEORGIA - A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president is already feeling better after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Monday that the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

"He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home," her statement said.

Carter's recent health challenges have included surviving cancer and hip replacement surgery. He helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in October despite hitting his head in a fall, and then fractured his pelvis in another fall. He was released last Wednesday from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain.
 

Associated Press

