USA

Jimmy Carter to Miss Another Week Teaching Sunday School

By Associated Press
October 29, 2019 09:28 AM
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in Plains, Ga., Dec. 13, 2015.
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in Plains, Ga., Dec. 13, 2015.

PLAINS, GA. - Former President Jimmy Carter will miss a second week teaching Sunday school as he recovers from a fall that resulted in a broken pelvis.

Maranatha Baptist Church posted an update late Monday requesting prayers for the 95-year-old Carter and his family during the healing process.

Carter has been teaching Sunday school for decades, and big crowds typically show up at his small church in Plains, Georgia, to hear his lessons.

But Carter was injured when he fell on Oct. 21, and aides say he's recovering at home following a hospital stay.

Carter is the oldest living U.S. ex-president ever, and he has fallen at least three times this year. The first fall in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, will substitute for him in class.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter is seen during the annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 18, 2019.
USA
Jimmy Carter Out of Hospital After Treatment for Fall
Ninety-five-year-old former US president was treated after fracturing his pelvis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 14:49
Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions submitted by students during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University, Sept. 18, 2019, in Atlanta.
USA
Former President Jimmy Carter Celebrates 95th Birthday
Carter becomes first US president in history to reach the milestone
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 19:36
Default Content Teaser
USA
After Battling Cancer, Hip Surgery, Jimmy Carter Still Thriving at 95
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter turns 95 on October 1st, and even now has lived longer than any president in U.S. history. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, Carter reaches the historic milestone while engaging with new, and younger audiences, as he continues to work toward lifelong goals.
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 04:38
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Jimmy Carter to Miss Another Week Teaching Sunday School

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in Plains, Ga., Dec. 13, 2015.
Impeachment Inquiry

Army Officer Says He Raised Concerns About Trump and Ukraine

FILE - National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman is seen in Kyiv, in a photo posted May 31, 2019, on the U.S. Embassy Kyiv Twitter account.
Middle East

Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Seeking Means to Hit Israel from Yemen

All About America

Mythical (But Possibly Real) Creatures That Roam the USA

Graphic: CashNetUSA
East Asia Pacific

China Accuses US of 'Economic Bullying' Over Equipment Ban

In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a Huawei employee is silhouetted near displays at the exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G…