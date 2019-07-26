USA

John Fogerty Pulls Out of Troubled Woodstock 50 Festival

By Associated Press
July 26, 2019
Musician John Fogerty performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios, March 19, 2019, in New York.
NEW YORK - John Fogerty has pulled out of Woodstock 50 just weeks before the troubled anniversary event is supposed to take place.

A representative for the singer tells The Associated Press that Fogerty, who performed at the original 1969 festival with Creedence Clearwater Revival, will now only perform at a smaller anniversary event at Woodstock's original site in Bethel, New York.

Fogerty appeared alongside the original festival's co-founder, Michael Lang, in March to announce that Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers would perform at Woodstock 50, set for Aug. 16-18. The anniversary event has faced a series of setbacks, including the loss of a financial partner and permit denials.

Fogerty will instead perform at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is holding its event during the same three-day weekend.

