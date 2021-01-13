USA

John Lewis Statue Proposed to Replace Confederate in US Capitol

By Associated Press
January 13, 2021 04:58 PM
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, May 10, 2007.
FILE - Congressman John Lewis stands in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, May 10, 2007.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - A statue of the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis could soon replace the likeness of Alexander Stephens, a slave owner and vice president of the Confederacy, in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, under a bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House.

The push to drop Stephens in favor of Lewis, who served as a Georgia congressman for 33 years, comes amid nationwide soul-searching over celebrations of the Confederacy. Dozens of Confederate statues fell during protests for racial justice over the spring and summer.

The resolution is sponsored by state Congressman Al Williams, a Democrat from Midway, and has the backing of Republican House Speaker David Ralston.

Prominent Georgia politicians on both sides of the aisle endorsed the idea after Lewis’s death in July, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The majority of Georgia’s congressional delegation signed on to a letter asking Kemp, Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to replace the statue of Stephens with one of Lewis.

“John Lewis’s commitment to nonviolence in the pursuit of justice for all inspired millions across Georgia, America, and the world. Because of the life and activism of John Lewis, America is more fair, more just, and more kind,” U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop said in a statement after Lewis’s death. “There is no better Georgian we could choose to represent our state in our nation’s Capitol than our beloved friend, colleague and hero, John Robert Lewis.”

Each state is represented by two statues in the U.S. Capitol building. Stephens has been on display as one of Georgia’s statues since 1927.

Stephens was a white supremacist who lived from 1812 to 1883. In addition to his role in the Confederacy, he served in Congress and was Georgia’s governor for four months before his death.

Lewis was originally from Alabama but made Atlanta his longtime home. He is perhaps best known for leading civil rights protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where his skull was fractured by police.
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

VOA News on China

US Bans Imports of Cotton, Tomato-Based Products From China's Uighur Region

FILE - Migrant workers pick cotton in a field in Korla, Oct. 10, 2006, in a town on the edge of the Tarim Basin and the Taklamakan Desert, south of Urumqi, capital of China's far west Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
USA

In Bi-Partisan Vote, House Impeaches Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment.
USA

Capitol Riot Optics Seen as Reason Behind Scrapping of Two High-Profile State Department Trips

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
USA

NYC to Cancel Business Contracts with Trump Organization

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
USA

Biden Picks Samantha Power for USAID Post

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Power addresses media at the United Nations in New York City