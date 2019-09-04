USA

Judge to Discuss Unsealing New Trove of Epstein Court Papers

By Associated Press
September 4, 2019 09:19 AM
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released court documents show that Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit. A…
his March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.

NEW YORK - A federal judge will discuss plans Wednesday for unsealing a new trove of court records involving sexual abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who took his own life last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled the hearing after an appeals court in New York ordered her to carefully review the records and release “all documents for which the presumption of public access outweighs any countervailing privacy interests.”

While it’s not clear who is named in the records, an attorney for a John Doe warned in court papers Tuesday that the documents may contain “life-changing” disclosures against third parties not directly involved in the litigation. The attorney, Nicholas Lewin, requested the opportunity to be heard on the matter, citing his unnamed client’s “reputational rights.”

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has already made public more than 2,000 pages in the since-settled defamation lawsuit. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, filed the case against Ghislaine Maxwell , a former Epstein girlfriend. Giuffre has accused Maxwell of recruiting young women for Epstein’s sexual pleasure and taking part in the abuse— allegations Maxwell has vehemently denied.

The first release of court records— unsealed the day before Epstein’s jailhouse suicide in Manhattan— contained graphic claims against Epstein and several of his former associates. Giuffre alleges she was trafficked internationally to have sex with prominent American politicians, business executives and world leaders.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit in 2015, alleging Maxwell subjected her to “public ridicule, contempt and disgrace” by calling her a liar in published statements “with the malicious intent of discrediting and further damaging Giuffre worldwide.” The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

About one-fifth of all documents filed in the case were done so under seal— a level of secrecy the 2nd Circuit ruled was unjustified. However, the appellate court, in unsealing the records, issued an unusual warning to the public and the media “to exercise restraint” regarding potentially defamatory allegations contained in the depositions and other court filings.

Related Stories

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, July 15, 2019.
USA
MIT to Review Donations, Apologizes for Jeffrey Epstein Ties 
The elite university accepted about $800,000 from foundations under Epstein’s control
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 23:39
Security personnel and visitors are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Aug. 12, 2019.
USA
Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Report Shows Broken Neck, Washington Post Says
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, a multi-millionaire and convicted sexual offender, was found dead in his jail cell Saturday in New York City
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/15/2019 - 15:18
Facilities at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, are seen in an aerial view, near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 21, 2019.
USA
Women Expected to Sue Jeffrey Epstein's Estate over Sexual Abuse Claims
New York lawyer Roberta Kaplan says she hopes to take advantage of the Child Victims Act, a New York state law which opens a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse regardless of how long ago it occurred
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 08/14/2019 - 09:49
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019