USA

Judge Frees Iranian Woman Convicted of US Sanctions Violation

By Agence France-Presse
September 26, 2019 08:58 PM
This undated photo provided by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows Negar Ghodskani. Ghodskani, an Iranian woman pleaded guilty in Minnesota on Friday, ug. 9, 2019 to conspiring to facilitate the illegal export of communications technology…
FILE - This undated photo from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows Negar Ghodskani, who pleaded guilty in Minnesota, Aug. 9, 2019, to conspiring to facilitate the illegal export of communications technology from the U.S. to Iran.

WASHINGTON - An Iranian woman sentenced in the United States for violating sanctions against Tehran was released and has returned home, her lawyer told AFP Thursday, following her country’s unsuccessful attempt at a prisoner swap.

A judge in Minneapolis sentenced Negar Ghodskani to 27 months in prison Tuesday, but determined the time she had spent in custody in Australia and the United States was enough to fulfill her punishment.

Ghodskani “is now free in Iran with her family,” her lawyer Robert Richman said in an email.

Arrested in Australia

A legal resident of Australia, Ghodskani was arrested in Adelaide in 2017 after U.S. prosecutors said she sought U.S. digital communications technology by presenting herself as an employee of a Malaysian company.

U.S. prosecutors said she in fact was sending the technology to Iranian company Fanamoj, which works in public broadcasting.

After extradition to the United States, she confessed to participation in a conspiracy to illegally export technology to Iran in breach of sanctions, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Pregnant at the time of her arrest, she gave birth while in Australian custody. Her son was sent to Iran to live with his father.

FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to journalists during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2019

Prisoner swap offered

Her case was raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in April, who floated a potential prisoner swap for a British-Iranian mother being held in Tehran.

He suggested exchanging Ghodskani for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in jail in Tehran for alleged sedition.

Both women have been separated from their young children while being detained.

Related Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
East Asia Pacific
China Calls on US to 'Correct' Iran Sanctions
China calls on Washington to 'correct' sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for nuclear program
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 09:44
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, July 10, 2019.
Middle East
Trump: US Will 'Substantially' Increase Iran Sanctions    
Washington says Tehran's breach of 2015 nuclear deal is 'extortion' to win European economic aid to combat US sanctions
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 12:24
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after signing an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran.
USA
Trump Imposes New Iran Sanctions, Targeting its Supreme Leader
President calls action a 'strong and proportionate' response to last week's Iranian shoot-down of a US drone
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 06/24/2019 - 13:37
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 22, 2019, before boarding Marine One for the trip to Camp David in Maryland.
USA
Trump Says New Iran Sanctions Begin Monday
During huddle with administration officials Saturday at Camp David, president tweets notice about new sanctions taking effect; earlier, he told reporters at the White House he could see becoming Iran’s ‘best friend’
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 06/22/2019 - 22:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019