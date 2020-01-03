USA

Judge: Indicted Giuliani Associate May Give Records to House

By Associated Press
January 03, 2020 01:21 PM
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's…
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve party hosted by President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property, Dec. 31, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla.

NEW YORK - A federal judge on Friday allowed a Rudy Giuliani associate indicted on campaign finance charges to turn over documents to Congress as part of the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken granted Lev Parnas' request to turn over to the House intelligence committee documents and data seized by federal investigators when Parnas was arrested in October.

Parnas' attorney said in a court filing he expected to receive the materials from the U.S. Justice Department this week.

Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman, played key roles in efforts by Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas and Fruman were indicted in October on federal campaign finance violations related to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump's reelection. They have pleaded not guilty.

Parnas already has provided documents to the intelligence committee in response to a congressional subpoena. His attorney says he wants to provide more information that falls "within the scope" of the subpoena, including two batches of documents seized from his home and the contents of one of his iPhones, according to court filings.

"Review of these materials is essential to the Committee's ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas's potential testimony," Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy wrote in a filing.

Prosecutors did not object to Parnas turning over the information.

Related Stories

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's…
USA
Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says He Would Testify at President's Impeachment Trial
Former New York mayor played key role in pressing Ukraine to open investigations to benefit Trump politically
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:46
Issues in the News Panel
Archive
President Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories such as the status of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial and preview events in 2020. Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Reporter for West Wing Reports and Columnist for USA Today, Linda Feldmann-Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal as they examine the Issues in the News.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) listen to testimony during a hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA
Trump Impeachment Reveals Deep Partisan Divides
While it’s highly unlikely the Republican-majority US Senate will remove Donald Trump from office in 2020, lawmakers’ battles over impeachment exposed deep partisan divides that are changing the political discussion in the United States.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:30
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Judge: Indicted Giuliani Associate May Give Records to House

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's…
USA

Trump Says Killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Overdue

In this Sept. 18, 2016 photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard…
Europe

Russia Condemns US Killing of Iranian Commander

Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar al-Assad for suspect...
Middle East

'A More Dangerous World': Iran Killing Triggers Global Alarm

Demonstrators react during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite…
USA

First Deaf and Blind Harvard Law Graduate Says Accessibility Isn’t Charity

Author Haben Girma, a lawyer who was born deaf and blind and is an advocate for accessibility.