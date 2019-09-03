USA

Judge Orders White House to Restore Correspondent's Press Credentials

By VOA News
September 3, 2019 11:24 PM
Conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka yells at Playboy reporter Brian Karem after President Donald Trump spoke about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 11, 2019.
FILE - Conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka yells at White House correspondent for Playboy magazine Brian Karem after President Donald Trump spoke about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 11, 2019.

WASHINGTON - VOA's Masood Farivar contributed to this report.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the White House to restore the press credentials of Playboy correspondent Brian Karem, whose hard pass was suspended after he got into a shouting match with conservative radio host and former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka in the Rose Garden following a social media summit in July.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s rationale for revoking the pass was too vague.

"White House events appear to vary greatly in character," Contreras wrote in his opinion. "Thus, without any contextual guideposts, 'professionalism,' standing alone, remains too murky to provide fair notice here."

In a statement late Tuesday, Grisham said the White House "disagree[d] with the decision," arguing it "essentially gives free reign to members of the press to engage in unprofessional, disruptive conduct at the White House." She added that Karem "clearly breached well-understood norms of professional conduct." 

Karem's attorney, Ted Boutrous, told CNN he was pleased with the court's decision.

"The White House's suspension of his press credentials violated the First Amendment and due process and was a blatant attempt to chill vigorous reporting about the President," Boutrous said.

Conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka, right, speaks with White House correspondent for Playboy magazine Brian Karem, after President Donald Trump spoke about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 11, 2019.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl said WHCA would continue "to advocate for the rights of our members and against actions by the government that would have a chilling effect on journalism protected by the First Amendment."

While Justice Department lawyers representing the White House called Karem’s actions "clearly unacceptable" and defended the procedure used to pull Karem’s pass as “transparent, deliberate and careful,” the veteran reporter said he was singled out by the White House because of his critical coverage of the administration and blunt questioning of President Donald Trump.

"They just want to punish me," Karem said in an interview with VOA. “They want to punish me because they don’t like what I write. I’ve written 100 and some odd articles since the beginning of this administration and asked some very pointed questions of the president. I don’t think he likes the pointed questions, and I don’t think he likes or his staff likes what I’ve written."

This is the second time the White House has pulled an accredited reporter’s press pass and comes as Trump continues to denigrate critical media outlets as "Fake News" and "enemy of the people," encouraging public distrust of the media.  

Last November, in a move unprecedented in the modern era, the White House lifted CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s media credentials just hours after he had a testy exchange with Trump at a White House press conference.

After CNN sued Trump, a federal judge reinstated Acosta’s pass, ruling that its suspension had violated Acosta’s right to due process.

Related Stories

Conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka yells at Playboy reporter Brian Karem after President Donald Trump spoke about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 11, 2019.
USA
Reporter Battles White House to Regain Suspended Press Pass
Playboy magazine correspondent Brian Karem had his credentials pulled for 30 days after getting into shouting match with a conservative radio host
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 09:34
CNN's Jim Acosta enters the Brady press briefing room upon returning to the White House in Washington, Nov. 16, 2018.
US Politics
White House Restores CNN Reporter's Press Pass
The White House has restored press credentials for CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, warning him he could lose them again if he fails to follow press conference rules.The White House revoked Acosta's press pass after a testy exchange with President Donald Trump during a nationally televised press conference two weeks ago.CNN said the White House "backed down" and that it will drop its lawsuit against the Trump administration."Thanks to everybody for their support,"…
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:13
FILE - President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta, a White House aide takes the microphone from him during as a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington.
USA
CNN Sues Trump to Restore Reporter's White House Access
CNN has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to restore access for its chief White House correspondent who had his press credentials revoked.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is dismissing the lawsuit as “more grandstanding from CNN,” saying the administration stands by its decision to revoke Jim Acosta's credentials.   “After Mr. Acosta asked the President two questions — each of which the President…
Default Author Profile
By William Gallo
Tue, 11/13/2018 - 10:03
FILE - President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta, a White House aide takes the microphone from him during as a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington.
USA
FOX News, Others Back CNN in Fight to Regain White House Press Pass
Several major news organizations announced they would throw their weight behind CNN's legal efforts to regain White House press credentials for their reporter Jim Acosta, including rival network FOX News. "Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized," FOX News president Jay Wallace said in a statement. "While we don't condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a…
Default Author Profile
By Max Jungreis
Wed, 11/14/2018 - 12:40
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019