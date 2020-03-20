USA

Judge Rejects Release of Vulnerable Immigration Detainees

By Associated Press
March 20, 2020 12:22 PM
Elizabeth Detention Center, an immigration jail that holds about 285 people, is a privately owned detention that is run by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).
Elizabeth Detention Center, an immigration jail that holds about 285 people, is a privately owned detention that is run by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday declined to order the release of immigration detainees who may be especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they are old or have underlying health conditions.


The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Northwest detention center in Tacoma.  


U.S. District Judge James L. Robart denied their request for a temporary order releasing them while the case proceeds.


Robart said he was aware of the gravity and rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 crisis, but that there is no evidence of an outbreak at the privately run, 1,575-bed jail. Nor had the plaintiffs shown that ICE's precautions, which include suspending visitation and assessing detainees for symptoms, are inadequate, he said.


In an emailed statement the groups said they would continue fighting to free the detainees.

"I just hope our clients do not succumb to severe illness or death before we can procure their release," said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Related Stories

FILE - A U.S. Courthouse is seen in Seattle, Washington, fronted by a tree-lined courtyard, Nov. 6, 2019. Many U.S. immigration courts are temporarily closing or curtailing operations as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Immigration
More US Immigration Courts Closing Due to Coronavirus
All immigration courts still open have been ordered to suspend operations, except to conduct hearings for individuals currently detained
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 18:03
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U…
Immigration
COVID-19 Prompts Sweeping Changes to US Immigration Policies
US officials have limited immigration enforcement domestically while taking additional steps to turn away asylum-seekers at America’s southern border
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 23:23
California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
California Governor Issues Lockdown as Coronavirus Spreads
Italy surpasses China as country with the most deaths from disease
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 23:12
A woman walks in empty Piazza di Pietra square, in Rome, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Tales from the Coronavirus Front Line
Italian medical staff say they are burned out from their round-the-clock battle with coronavirus and the high volumes of severely ill patients they’re trying to save — the emotional and psychological toll is high
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 15:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

US Politics

2020 Campaigns Go Digital Amid Fears of Coronavirus Spread

In this image from video provided by BernieSanders.com, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks.
USA

Judge Rejects Release of Vulnerable Immigration Detainees

Elizabeth Detention Center, an immigration jail that holds about 285 people, is a privately owned detention that is run by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).
USA

'Selma Online' Offers Free Civil Rights Lessons Amid Virus Outbreak

FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, front row-left, lead the final lap to the state capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965, as thousands of marchers walk to demand voting rights for African Americans.
Economy & Business

US Stocks Open Higher on Optimism Over Plans to Fight Coronavirus

FILE - A sign for Wall Street is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Jan. 31, 2020.
USA

Cuomo Emerges as Democratic Counter to Trump Virus Response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…