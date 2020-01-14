USA

Judge Rules Trump Administration Acting Within Authority in Family Separation at Border

By Reuters
January 14, 2020 12:36 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing…
FILE - Migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing area at a new tent courtroom at the Migration Protection Protocols Immigration Hearing Facility, in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge has ruled that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is acting within its authority when it comes to separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border without any violation of the "rights to family integrity". The Court finds Defendants are generally exercising their discretion to separate families at the border consistent with Plaintiffs' rights to family integrity and the Court's orders", U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said in a 26-page decision.

In July, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had claimed that the government was separating families, making exceptions to its pledge to end the practice.

In June 2018, Sabraw had ruled that U.S. immigration agents could no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught illegally crossing the border from Mexico, and must reunite those families that had been split up in custody.

Back then, the judge had granted ACLU a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the family separations. The ruling on Monday added that the court should decline to "second-guess" determinations made by the government that they are exercising "discretion and judgment in a reasonable manner" in their actions.

The ACLU said in a statement it was considering its next move.

"The court strongly reaffirmed that the Trump administration bears the burden if it attempts to separate families based on an accusation that the adult is not the child's parent," ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said.

"We are evaluating the decision to determine next steps on how to ensure that children are not separated from their parents based on minor infractions."

Related Stories

Guatemalan migrants walk on the tarmac after being deported from U.S., at La Aurora International airport in Guatemala City,…
Immigration
Trump Administration Taken to Court Again on Immigration Policies
New lawsuit alleges DOJ created 'deportation machine'
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:04
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, detainees talk on telephones at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, Calif…
Immigration
US Awards Immigration Detention Contracts in California
The Trump administration has awarded billions of dollars in contracts for private companies to operate immigration detention centers in California
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 19:45
A Salvadoran migrant girl waits for her food at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, July 12, 2019. Guatemala's president is to meet Monday in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, and officials there have said "safe third country" is on the table, though not a done deal.
Immigration
(Im)migration Recap: Immigration Year in Review
We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 18:50
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Judge Rules Trump Administration Acting Within Authority in Family Separation at Border

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States go through a processing…
USA

US to Fix, Not Scrap Open Skies Treaty

FILE - A U.S. Triton surveillance aircraft is seen during a test flight over Palmdale, California, in this handout photo released by the U.S. Navy May 22, 2013.
Europe

Davos Forum: Trump to Attend, But Iranian Official Cancels

FILE - A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of one of the venues of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020.
USA

Idea to Dismiss Articles of Impeachment Cools in Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with the Democratic Caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday,…
Europe

Oceans Were Hottest on Record in 2019

Sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, USA. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). A study found that the world's oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history.