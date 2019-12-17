USA

Judge Sentences Ex-Trump Campaign Deputy to Probation, 45 Days in Jail

By Reuters
December 17, 2019 12:38 PM
Former Deputy Trump campaign aide Rick Gates arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to 36 months of probation and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail, after he provided extensive cooperation that helped the government secure convictions for Republican operatives Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

Gates, 47, previously pled guilty in February 2018 to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of lying to the FBI and special counsel's office and conspiracy against the United States.

"I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here," Gates said, before being sentenced. "I greatly regret the mistakes I have made."

 

