USA

Judge: US-Born Woman Who Joined Islamic State Not Citizen

By Associated Press
November 15, 2019 12:21 PM
Hoda Muthana
Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government was correct when it determined a woman who joined the Islamic State group was not an American citizen despite her birth in the country.
                   
A lawyer for the family of the woman said Friday that they plan to appeal the ruling.
                   
Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama. In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online.

While she was overseas, the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
                   
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton upheld that decision Thursday. Family attorney Charles Swift says they will review the ruling.

Related Stories

Officials are still searching for more than 2,900 Yazidi men, women and children who they believe to be alive after being captured by IS, pictured in Khanke, Kurdistan region, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
00:02:25
Middle East
Life Under Islamic State: Child Slaves
The children of this family were all under six years old when they were kidnapped and held as slaves for nearly five years
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 15:39
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) speaks as he is joined by other foreign ministers and officials at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019, at a global coalition to defeat the Islamic State meeting.
USA
US Vows to Stay in the Lead vs. Islamic State
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decries accusation of 'a deficit' of US leadership, calls on allies to step up
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:59
FILE - A man who is identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen is seen in the heavily militarized no-man's land between Greece and Turkey, near Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2019.
Europe
Turkey Deports American Islamic State Suspect to US
Suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B, was stuck between Turkey and Greece before repatriation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:49
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

US Politics

Roger Stone Guilty of Witness Tampering, Lying to Congress

Roger Stone, accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, arrives at federal court in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019.
USA

Judge: US-Born Woman Who Joined Islamic State Not Citizen

Hoda Muthana
Impeachment Inquiry

Ex US Ambassador to Ukraine Felt 'Threatened' After Being Ousted

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill.
US Politics

For Obama and Patrick, a Long Friendship and Political Bond

FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama is greeted by then-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, upon his…
USA

Esper Defends as Fair Pentagon Contract Disputed by Amazon

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper attends a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.