Justice Department Declines to Charge Ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department is closing its criminal investigation into whether former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied to investigators about his communications with the media without bringing any charges against him, his attorneys announced in a statement on Friday.



In a letter his lawyers also released from the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said that "based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the government at this time, we consider the matter closed."

