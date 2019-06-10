Justice Department to Turn Over Mueller Probe Documents

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives reached a deal Monday for the Justice Department to turn over crucial documents collected by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by trying to thwart his probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



Congressman Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Justice Department would be opening Mueller's "most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether" Trump and others "obstructed justice or were engaged in other misconduct.”

Nadler said that all members of the Judiciary panel -- Democrats and Republicans alike -- would be able to see the documents, which he said "will allow us to perform our constitutional duties and decide how to respond to the allegations laid out against the president” by Mueller.

With the agreement, Nadler said he would withdraw a vote set for Tuesday whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the House committee's subpoena for the information.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives as House Democrats start their hearing to examine whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice on Capitol Hill, June 10, 2019.

Nadler said he is giving the Justice Department "time to demonstrate compliance with this agreement. If the department proceeds in good faith and we are able to obtain everything we need, then there will be no need to take further steps." But he said if the agreement collapses, it "will have no choice" but to pursue a court case to try to obtain the underlying documents from the Mueller probe that it is seeking.

White House counsel testimony

The agreement did not address the committee's request for testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn, who was a key witness for Mueller, but has declined to testify, complying with the wishes of the White House. Mueller's team interviewed McGahn for 30 hours, with the lawyer telling prosecutors that Trump pressured him to try to get Mueller ousted from overseeing the investigation, a demand he ignored.

The full House is voting Tuesday whether to go to court under civil, not criminal law to enforce subpoenas against both Barr and McGahn.

Nadler's committee and others in the House are pursuing several investigations of Trump, along with the obstruction allegations, including about his business affairs, taxes and administration policies during his 29-month presidency. Trump has vowed to fight all Democratic subpoenas, but Nadler's agreement for information from the Mueller probe signals there also is room for negotiation rather than to let every dispute end in a legal fight in a courtroom.

Report did not exonerate Trump



Mueller declined to exonerate Trump of obstruction allegations after a 22-month investigation. But he said that in any event Trump could not have been charged because a Justice Department policy prohibits filing criminal charges against sitting presidents. Subsequently, Barr and then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said criminal charges against Trump were not warranted.

About a quarter of the 235 Democrats in the 435-member House, along with one Republican, have called for Trump's impeachment or the start of an impeachment inquiry. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted such calls, saying she prefers continued investigations by several House committees.

Last week, the political news site Politico reported that she told Democratic colleagues that she does not want Trump impeached, but "in prison," after facing criminal charges once he leaves office.

Trump retorted, "She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person."