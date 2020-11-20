USA

Justice Dept. Plans 3 More Executions in Lame-duck Period

By Associated Press
November 20, 2020 09:48 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A wave of federal executions by…
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department has scheduled three more federal executions during the lame-duck period before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, including two just days before his inauguration.

The announcement comes a day after the federal Bureau of Prisons carried out the eighth federal execution this year after a 17-year hiatus, and it is likely to increase pressure on Biden to take a public stance on whether his administration would continue to schedule executions once he is sworn in. Advocacy groups have called on the Trump administration to pause all executions until Biden takes office.

Representatives for the Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

In a court filing Friday night, the Justice Department said it was scheduling the executions of Alfred Bourgeois for Dec. 11 and Cory Johnson and Dustin Higgs for Jan. 14 and 15. Two other executions had already been scheduled for this year, including the first woman scheduled to be executed by the federal government in about six decades — though on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that execution could not proceed before the end of the year.

Prosecutors say Bourgeois tortured, sexually molested, and then beat his 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death. Court records say Bourgeois repeatedly beat the young girl.

Johnson was one of three crack cocaine dealers convicted in a string of murders. Prosecutors said he killed seven people in in an attempt to expand the territory of a Richmond, Virginia, gang and silence informants. His co-defendants James H. Roane Jr. and Richard Tipton, members of same drug gang, are also on death row.

Johnson's lawyers argue their client is intellectually disabled, and thus it would be unconstitutional to put him to death. The Supreme Court has held that it is unlawful to execute a person who is of such a low intelligence that they can't function in society.

But they argue that "no jury or court has ever listened to the evidence at a hearing to decide if he has intellectual disability."

"We are not aware of any other federal death penalty prisoner who has never had a single evidentiary hearing at which he could present his intellectual disability evidence. The government should not proceed with Mr. Johnson's execution in the absence of a thorough and fair opportunity for him to present this evidence," the lawyers, Ronald J. Tabak and Donald P. Salzman, said in a statement.

Higgs was convicted of ordering the 1996 murders of three women, Tamika Black, Mishann Chinn and Tanji Jackson, at a federal wildlife center near Beltsville, Maryland. Prosecutors say Higgs and two others abducted the women after Higgs became enraged because one of the women rebuffed his advances at party.

Higgs' attorney, Sean Nolan, said his client didn't kill anyone, had ineffective attorneys and didn't deserve the death penalty
. Higgs' co-defendant, who prosecutors said carried out the killings, was not sentenced to death, and Nolan said it is "arbitrary and inequitable to punish Mr. Higgs more severely than the person who committed the murders."

"Mr. Higgs deserves clemency because of the unfair sentencing disparity ... and because, despite the tragedy and hardship of his early life, he has been a model prisoner and is an active parent who is essential to the well-being of his son," Nolan said.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing colonnade from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden to speak to the press, at the White House in Washington, Nov. 13, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Allies Take Frantic Steps to Overturn Biden's Victory
Election law experts see this as the last, dying gasp of Trump campaign and say there's no question Biden will walk into Oval Office come January
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:36 AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Assoc.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Calls Trump's Transition Delay Tactics 'Outrageous' 
Denying the president-elect access to government coronavirus response plans, the current president continues a long-shot quest to overturn voting results
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:55 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Invites Michigan Lawmakers to White House
President-elect Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:01 PM
Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts
00:02:12
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts
Trump administration touts vaccines
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 10:01 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Justice Dept. Plans 3 More Executions in Lame-duck Period

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A wave of federal executions by…
USA

China-sensitive Topics at US Universities Draw More Online Harassment

During a panel discussion at Brandeis University on China's Xinjiang policy, Uighur attorney and advocate Rayhan Asat's Zoom screen was hijacked Nov. 13, 2020.
USA

US Allows Convicted Spy Pollard to Move to Israel

Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, leave the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 20, 2015. Within hours of his release, Pollard's attorneys began a court challenge to terms of his parole. He served 30 years for selling intelligence
US Politics

'No More Room for Delay': Biden Wants Emergency COVID-19 Aid

President-elect Joe Biden, speaks during a meeting with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, Senate Minority Leader Chuck…
2020 USA Votes

Michigan Lawmakers: No Information Available That Would Change Election Outcome

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.