USA

Justices Seem to Favor Insurers' Obamacare Claims for $12B

By Associated Press
December 10, 2019 01:10 PM
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.
FILE - The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.

The Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to rule that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama.

 Several justices indicated their agreement with arguments from the insurers that they are entitled to the money under a provision of the "Obamacare" health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law.

The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department's spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the "risk corridors" program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations have argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay.
 
"Are you saying the insurers would have done the same thing without the promise to pay?" Justice Elena Kagan asked Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler. Kneedler said the health care law created a "vast new market" of customers, most of whom would qualify for subsidies.

"The primary point was to encourage companies to go on the marketplace,'' Kneedler said.

Paul Clement, representing companies who sold insurance in Alaska, Illinois, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington, called the government's refusal to pay a "massive bait-and-switch."

The companies cite HHS statistics to claim they are owed $12 billion.

 

 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party,…
US Politics
Warren's 'Medicare for All' Plan Reignites Health Care Clash
Elizabeth Warren wants to move the country to a government-funded health care system in stages over three years rather than immediately push for a full 'Medicare for All'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 00:31
FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a radiology technician looks at a chest X-ray of a child suffering from flu symptoms at…
Science & Health
White House Wants Patients to See Health Care Prices Upfront
The new rules from the Trump administration will take months to put into place and will likely be blocked by lawsuits
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 20:44
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Justices Seem to Favor Insurers' Obamacare Claims for $12B

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.
Impeachment Inquiry

Trump Says Articles of Impeachment Against Him Part of 'Witch Hunt'

APresident Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable at the White House as Vice President Mike Pence Listens, Dec. 9, 2019
The Americas

Democratic Legislators Announce Support for New North American Trade Deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, on…
USA

Judge Rules for Exxon Mobil in Suit Over Climate Regulations

FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Exxon Mobil cooperate headquarters in Irving, Texas, Oct. 30, 2003.
USA

Trump, Obama Advisers say Russia, Iran Remain Threats to US

John Kelly, President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, talks during the SALT finance conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab…