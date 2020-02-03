USA

Kansas City Set to Celebrate Super Bowl Win with Parade

By Associated Press
February 03, 2020 12:10 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a ice bath after defeating the San Francisco…
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a ice bath after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

KANSAS CITY, MO. - The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
    
“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.
    
Schools in the area have started calling off classes so students and staff could attend. Among those pulling the plug were across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas.
    
“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release. He said in a tweet he “better see ALL of #ChiefsKingdom there.”
    

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule. Hotels began booking up after the Chiefs won the AFC championship game.
    
When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the parade, parking along the side of the interstate when exits clogged. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said that those festivities showed that “no one throws a parade like Kansas City.”

